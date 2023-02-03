First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.26. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $433.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,621,267.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,621,267.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

