First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,471 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 759,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,579 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

