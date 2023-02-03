First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,182 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

