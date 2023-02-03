First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 23,691 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 16,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.80 ($17.17) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €12.50 ($13.59) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

