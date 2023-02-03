First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 45,964 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,964 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Toast by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,245 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,460,230 shares of company stock valued at $172,049,343. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST opened at $24.74 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

