First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,951 shares of company stock worth $4,479,180 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $104.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

