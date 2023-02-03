First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prudential by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Prudential by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prudential Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.53) to GBX 1,750 ($21.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.29) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,220 ($15.07) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75) in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,500.50.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Read More

