First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,071,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 209,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 973,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HLNE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HLNE opened at $79.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $153.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading

