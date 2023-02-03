First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 30.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

IEP stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $55.73.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.