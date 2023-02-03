First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,400 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,371,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,241,000 after purchasing an additional 381,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 62.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 380,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,382,000 after purchasing an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.97.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $30.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

