First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Teleflex by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.58.

Teleflex Price Performance

About Teleflex

Shares of TFX opened at $262.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.06.

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.