First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,277,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,418,000 after purchasing an additional 312,634 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,193,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,339,000 after purchasing an additional 137,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.