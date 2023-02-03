First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 28.5% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,500 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 70.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $60.35.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

