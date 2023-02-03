First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Pool by 21.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pool by 69.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Pool by 79.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $422.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $488.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pool Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

