First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,079 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $3,732,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 86.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $121.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

