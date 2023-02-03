First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 179.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Washington Federal by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 73.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 110.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Washington Federal news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Washington Federal news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Washington Federal Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.