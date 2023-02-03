First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,195 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 41.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 172.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.