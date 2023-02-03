First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

