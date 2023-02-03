First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $2,668,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIVO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $33.97 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

