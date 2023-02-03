First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 927 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 726,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 539,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $71.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

