First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 99,639 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,639 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,356,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,082 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $3,469,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,165,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 397,980 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €6.90 ($7.50) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

