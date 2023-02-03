First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 151,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PSCE opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

