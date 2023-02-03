First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JQUA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $41.63 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.