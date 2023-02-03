First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $69.65 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $97.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93.

