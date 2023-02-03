First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $69.65 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $97.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.