First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFTY. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $1.054 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

