Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortis were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fortis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,440,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,377,000 after buying an additional 317,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after buying an additional 413,289 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,903,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,330,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,368,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,920,000 after purchasing an additional 690,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 0.3 %

FTS stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.