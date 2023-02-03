Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Sells $917,248.27 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after buying an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after buying an additional 866,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

