Frederick Philip Snow Sells 3,000 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $433.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.22. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

