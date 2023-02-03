Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.49

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.49 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 73.46 ($0.91). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 9,314 shares trading hands.

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,675.00.

Frenkel Topping Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

