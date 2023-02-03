Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.69

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 26308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FYBR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,008,529 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,794,000 after buying an additional 675,265 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,128,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

