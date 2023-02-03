FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.17

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and traded as high as $23.33. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 455,166 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

