Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,466 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.25 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.