Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9,545.00

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,545 ($117.88) and last traded at GBX 9,433.50 ($116.51), with a volume of 594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,470 ($116.96).

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,502.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,491.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,421.99.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 130 ($1.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.