GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in GameStop were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in GameStop by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GameStop by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 154,223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $49.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.