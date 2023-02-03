Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentex Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $32.07.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

