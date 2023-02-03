Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.19

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 14017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.79. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.572 dividend. This represents a $6.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.54%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.