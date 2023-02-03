Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

