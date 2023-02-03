Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,808 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Amundi bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Guess’ by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Stock Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Guess’ Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

