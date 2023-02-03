Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 7,156 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after acquiring an additional 735,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 427,819 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 229,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 179,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $50,843.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,442 shares of company stock valued at $612,966. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $443.10 million, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $65.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

