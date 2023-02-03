Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 32,307 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,952,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,533,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,226,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,072,000 after buying an additional 62,383 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NTGR opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $558.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.91. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $830,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also

