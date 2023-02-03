Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.54.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

