Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Interface were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Interface by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 377,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Interface by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 202,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.85. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Interface Cuts Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 23.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Interface Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.