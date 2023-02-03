Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Artivion were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Artivion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,776.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Artivion Trading Up 7.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AORT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of AORT opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $569.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.39. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Artivion had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Artivion

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.