Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Unisys were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Unisys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 979,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its position in Unisys by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,481,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 379,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Unisys by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Unisys by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,586 shares in the company, valued at $579,400.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UIS. CJS Securities cut shares of Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $461.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.95 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

