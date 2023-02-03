Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $634,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Guardant Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $78.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.