Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $683,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 40.1% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $749,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $241,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 47.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 206,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 66,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 4.6% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ovintiv Stock Performance

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OVV stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.