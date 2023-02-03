Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 96.15% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.