Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 56,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $10,437,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

