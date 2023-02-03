Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,978 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TR opened at $45.82 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.